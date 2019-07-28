|
GENEVA–Roberto Aguilera, 66, formerly of Geneva, N.Y., died Friday (July 12, 2019) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, N.Y.
The funeral service was Thursday (July 25) at Mission of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Marion, N.Y.
Roberto was born Feb. 22, 1953, in Camecuaro, Michoacin,Mexico. He was employed for 35 years with Red Jacket Orchards.
He is survived by his children Maria Aguilera of Canandaigua, N.Y., Roberto Aguilera of Westminster, Colo., Alejandro Aguilera and Mateo Aguilera both of Waterloo, N.Y.; siblings Elena Aguilera, Adela Aguilera, Guadalupe Aguilera, Josefa Aguilera, Helia Aguilera, Lydia Aguilera, Enrique Aguilera, Francisco Aguilera all of Upstate New York and Maria Aguilera of Calif.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019