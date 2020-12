OVID - Robin K. Williamson Redman, 61 of St. Augustine, Fla., went to be with his Lord on November 23, 2020 after a long illness.Services will be held privately in Ovid Union Cemetery.He was born in Ithaca on September 23, 1959.His love of music was his life, he played any instrument, had a beautiful singing voice and wrote music.He is survived by his mom, Joyce Williamson; siblings James (Judy), Stephen (Carrie), Rebecca, Timothy (Jennifer) and Lola Caskey; along with several nieces and nephews.Robin was preceded in death by his dad, Ira; and by Lola's husband, Bill.For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com