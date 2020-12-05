1/
Robin K. Williamson Redman
1959 - 2020
OVID - Robin K. Williamson Redman, 61 of St. Augustine, Fla., went to be with his Lord on November 23, 2020 after a long illness.

Services will be held privately in Ovid Union Cemetery.

He was born in Ithaca on September 23, 1959.

His love of music was his life, he played any instrument, had a beautiful singing voice and wrote music.

He is survived by his mom, Joyce Williamson; siblings James (Judy), Stephen (Carrie), Rebecca, Timothy (Jennifer) and Lola Caskey; along with several nieces and nephews.

Robin was preceded in death by his dad, Ira; and by Lola's husband, Bill.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
