EAST PALMYRA – Robin Louise Prizzi, 56, went home to the open arms of Jesus on Sunday (April 14, 2019) after a strong fight with cancer.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin L. Prizzi.
Family will greet friends Monday (April 22) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday (April 23) at 11 a.m. at Cross Creek Church, 3700 State Route 31, Palmyra, NY. Burial will follow in East Palmyra Cemetery.
In memory of Robin, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to M.E.N.D. Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death, PO Box 631566, Irving, TX 75063 or on line at www.mend.org, in memory of her son Nathan John Prizzi, Dec. 30, 1988.
Robin was born the daughter of Don and Susie (Sorrels) Smith on Thursday (June 7, 1962) in Canandaigua, N.Y. She graduated from Wayne Central Schools class of 1980. On March 21, 1981, she married her high school sweetheart, John M. Prizzi of 38 years. She worked for Sodus Hospital as an LPN. Robin enriched many lives as a nurse, babysitter, mother, and grandmother. She took pride in many accomplishments with the biggest being her family. She enjoyed spreading God's love and joy to everyone. As her health declined, we were all reminded to look to the heavens and give thanks.
Robin will be remembered by her husband, John M Prizzi; son, Adam (Danielle) Prizzi; daughters Stacy Marie (Carl) Prizzi and Michelle Beth (Matt) Wunder; five grandchildren; one grandchild due in June; parents Don and Susie (Sorrels) Smith; sisters Donna Sue Foote and Beth Chriscedia Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Robin was predeceased by her son, Nathan John Prizzi, and brother, David Ocle Smith.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019