GENEVA – Rochelle D. "Shelly" Downing, 83 of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at her home.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, in her memory may be made to Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes or to a .
Shelly was born in Sandersville, Georgia and has been a resident of Geneva for many years. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Libby Zion Davidoff. She taught at Finger Lakes Community College for many years, starting on Main Street in Canandaigua and at the main campus until she retired. She was a long time member of Geneva Country Club and enjoyed playing golf.
She is survived by her son, Kurt (Janice) Downing of Dublin, Ohio; her daughter, Karla Downing of Phelps; her granddaughter, Jacklyn Downing of Ohio; and her great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Donald L. Downing who died on February 29, 2008.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019