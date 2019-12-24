|
PAINTED POST/AVOCA – Rodney Charles Outwait, 87, formerly of Avoca, N.Y. passed away early Friday morning (December 20, 2019) at Brookdale Assisted Living Community in Painted Post, N.Y. after an extended illness.
To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours. Private interment, with full military honors, will be held in Valley View Cemetery, Avoca at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may contribute in his memory to either the Finger Lakes Humane Society, the Chemung County SPCA, Sampson Air Force Museum or to the NRA Foundation.
Born in Erie, Pa. on February 15, 1932, he was the son of the late Ben and Edith (Warner) Outwait. In January of 1953 he married the love of his life, Doris McCall. They met and fell in love at Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus, N.Y. while serving in the Air Force. They were together for 23 years before Doris passed away on October 23, 1982.
Rod enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed collecting hand-carved waterfowl decoys. Rod was a very adept "jack of all trades" when it came to building, remodeling and repairing; with an extensive workshop he was very proud of. He was also an avid reader for all of his adult life.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Outwait of Corning, N.Y.; and his brother, Robert Outwait of Erie, Pa.
