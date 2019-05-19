CLIFTON SPRINGS- Rodney Cooley, age 62, passed away on Monday (May 13, 2019) at Creekview Nursing Home in Rochester.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (May 24) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 25 West Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pioneer Cemetery.
Rodney was born June 9, 1956 the son of the late Richard and Honor Cooley.
Rodney is survived by his brother, Rich (Kathy) Cooley; nieces, and nephews.
Rodney is predeceased by his parents Richard and Honor Cooley; brother, Larry; and companion, Bill.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019