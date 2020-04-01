|
ROSE - Rodney Humbert unexpectedly passed away at home on Sunday (March 29, 2020).
Due to present medical/social circumstances, the family will be having a closed, private funeral on Saturday (April 4) with burial to follow. A celebration service of Rod's life will be held in the future.
Rod was born in Rose, N.Y. the middle son of Mildred (Bastian) Humbert and Earl W. Humbert's three boys. He resided in the area his entire life. His early years were spent attending school and supporting the family dairy farm. Rod graduated from the North Rose High School in 1958. He married Lois Bliss having three children Laurie Klino (William), Dawn Smith (Jeffrey) and Stephen. Rod spent thirty three years working for the Wayne County Highway Department retiring in 2001 as a junior engineer. While working, raising a family, and in retirement his tie to the family farm was unending. A commitment to family, a passion for the land and desire to help led him to the farm for hours on a daily basis. He continued this practice by aiding as he could with the many activities of Humbert Farms. A man of many talents, his willingness to help others was his biggest. Rod enjoyed and loved his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He always enjoyed watching his grand-children's sporting events and will be missed on the sidelines and in the stands. Rod enjoyed interacting with others and would often go on rides to check in on friends and family. The country roads will be a little quieter and our lives not as bright.
He is survived by his children; grandchildren Joshua Klino (Jamie), Matthew Klino (Jennifer Goldman ), Justin Smith (Erica), Briana Smith, AnnaMae Humbert and EmmaGrace Humbert; great-grandchildren Kendra Ham, Mackenzie Yacone, Teaghyn Klino and Scotlyn Smith; sisters-in-law Nan Humbert and Jane Humbert; and long time friend, Trudy Easton.
Rod was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Reverend Leonard Humbert and Donald Humbert.
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North-Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020