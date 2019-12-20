Home

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Roger D. Hurlbert Obituary
Roger was born September 7, 1951 to the late Walter and Mildred E. Kennedy, he passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday (December 10, 2019).

Services will be at Weldon's funeral home on Main Street in Penn Yan on Saturday (December 21, 2019) at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Lakeview cemetery.

He was self employed as a dry waller and worked for Painters Local Union 31 until he retired in 2001. He liked to spend his free time playing in both darts and pool leagues.

He is survived by his two daughters Rhonda (Karl) Wilkins of Clyde, Bambi (Jamie) Eldredge of Waterloo; grandchildren Kelli Mero, Kyle (Dessirae), Kale (Jessica), Jonathon (Amanda), and Christopher Wilkins, Jamie and Justin Eldredge, Holley Comfort, Dustin and Takoda Lurcock; great-grandchildren Cadence Mero, Karson, Paisley, Harley, Maci, Lucas, Lincoln, Madyson, and Connor Wilkins, LeiAnna Almekinder and Mercy Comfort; his brother Charles Kennedy of Penn Yan; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved companion, Little Bit.

Roger was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Theresa J Hurlbert; daughter, Shirley Lurcock; grandson, Rodney Comfort Jr.; and his dog, Bo.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
