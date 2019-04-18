Roger Harold Youngs, 63, born on January 31, 1956, passed away at home on April 14, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at the Top of the Lake Restaurant Saturday (April 20) 1 to 4 p.m.
Roger graduated from Penn Yan Academy, Class of 1975. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army. He ran his own business "Youngs Plastering" for many years. He had a love of his family, friends, sports and nature.
He is survived by two sons and their wives Benjamin Roger from Rochester, N.Y. and Christopher Robert from San Antonio, Texas; brothers Dick (Bunny) from New Bern, N.C., Bob (Rose) from Garden City, N.Y., Randy (Susan) from Atlantis, Fla., Steve (Lisa) from Penn Yan, N.Y.; sisters Jay Youngs Champlin from Penn Yan, N.Y., Amy (Bill) Van Dyke from Penn Yan, N.Y., Leane (Mike) Cool from Indian Trail, N.C., Ginger (Fred) Morganti, from Gulf Port, Fla.; many nephews and nieces.
Predeceased by his parents Dick and Elly Youngs.
