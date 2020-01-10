|
PENN YAN – Roger L. Kennerson Sr., age 57, of Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (January 7th, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) at Townsend-Wood and Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
A funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 6 p.m. with Military Honors.
Roger was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on December 19, 1962, the son of the late, Frances Hall and Richard Lee Kennerson Sr. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1981 and entered in to service with the US Air Force. Roger served as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Craftsman for 26 years, retiring from the Air Force in 2007. Upon retirement, he worked as a Team Leader for Wegman's Canandaigua location. Roger was a volunteer for the Penn Yan Fire Dept for many years. He enjoyed cooking and cherished time spent with his granddaughters.
Roger is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ceylon A. (Sampson) Kennerson; his sons Roger L. Kennerson Jr. and Ryan (Karen) Kennerson; his beloved granddaughters Madison and Nora; sisters Linda (Rick) Ingram and Darlene (George) McMillan; his twin brother, Richard L. (Kelly) Kennerson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
