Home

POWERED BY

Services
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3391
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kennerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Kennerson Sr.


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger L. Kennerson Sr. Obituary
PENN YAN – Roger L. Kennerson Sr., age 57, of Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (January 7th, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) at Townsend-Wood and Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

A funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 6 p.m. with Military Honors.

Roger was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on December 19, 1962, the son of the late, Frances Hall and Richard Lee Kennerson Sr. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1981 and entered in to service with the US Air Force. Roger served as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Craftsman for 26 years, retiring from the Air Force in 2007. Upon retirement, he worked as a Team Leader for Wegman's Canandaigua location. Roger was a volunteer for the Penn Yan Fire Dept for many years. He enjoyed cooking and cherished time spent with his granddaughters.

Roger is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ceylon A. (Sampson) Kennerson; his sons Roger L. Kennerson Jr. and Ryan (Karen) Kennerson; his beloved granddaughters Madison and Nora; sisters Linda (Rick) Ingram and Darlene (George) McMillan; his twin brother, Richard L. (Kelly) Kennerson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family and friends at

townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -