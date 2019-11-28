Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, LLC
123 E Jackson St
Palmyra, NY 14522
(315) 597-4566
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, LLC
123 E Jackson St
Palmyra, NY 14522
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:30 PM
Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, LLC
123 E Jackson St
Palmyra, NY 14522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. "Rocky" Rouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. "Rocky" Rouse Obituary
NEWARK – Roger W. "Rocky" Rouse passed away on November 23, 2019, at age 65.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (December 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where Rocky's funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Interment in East Newark Cemetery.

Rocky was born in Clifton Springs, N.Y. to Gordon and Beatrice Rouse.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vikki Rouse; children Sabrina (Michael) Orbaker, and Rocky Rouse; grandchildren Kendra, Joshua, Jillian, Brandon, Ashlee, Mariah, and Rocky; four great-grandchildren; eight siblings; and extended family.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -