|
|
NEWARK – Roger W. "Rocky" Rouse passed away on November 23, 2019, at age 65.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (December 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where Rocky's funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Interment in East Newark Cemetery.
Rocky was born in Clifton Springs, N.Y. to Gordon and Beatrice Rouse.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vikki Rouse; children Sabrina (Michael) Orbaker, and Rocky Rouse; grandchildren Kendra, Joshua, Jillian, Brandon, Ashlee, Mariah, and Rocky; four great-grandchildren; eight siblings; and extended family.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019