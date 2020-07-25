1/1
Roger Westcott Carroll
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Roger was one of twin boys born in Penn Yan, New York on March 9, 1932 to Mabel (Morse) and Wendell Harry Carroll. His paternal grandparents were Winfield and Lola (Stape) Carroll. Prior to retiring from New York State Electric and Gas, Roger was a Plant Manager for the Olin Corporation. A devoted family man, Roger also enjoyed renovating his antique tractors and playing golf.

Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Craugh Carroll; son, Christopher John (Lea) Carroll; granddaughters, Jacqueline Debra, Harper Sara, and Skylar Carano Carroll; grandson, Thomas J. (Caitlyn) Patton III, and his father, Thomas J. Patton, Jr., M.D.; sister, Phyllis (Donald) Christensen; brother Barry (Pat) Carroll; sisters-in-law, Jean Carroll, and Joan Craugh Nixon, and several nieces, nephews, and especially, Zsa Zsa.

Roger was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Debra Carroll Patton, his twin brother, Rodney, brothers, Donald and Claude, his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Craugh and Joan Carroll, and brother-in-law, Thomas J. Nixon.

The family is most appreciative of the family, friends, and neighbors who supported them for months; the three Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance EMT's who took care of him on July 8. And, thank you to Baird Booth and his wife for the patience and kindness they extended to us.

A private family service preceded his burial in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan, NY. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully and graciously asks memorial donation be sent to the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance 205 North St. or the Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box, 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527

Arrangements were honored by the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY; to reach out to the family with condolences please visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved