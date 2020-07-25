PENN YAN - Roger was one of twin boys born in Penn Yan, New York on March 9, 1932 to Mabel (Morse) and Wendell Harry Carroll. His paternal grandparents were Winfield and Lola (Stape) Carroll. Prior to retiring from New York State Electric and Gas, Roger was a Plant Manager for the Olin Corporation. A devoted family man, Roger also enjoyed renovating his antique tractors and playing golf.
Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Craugh Carroll; son, Christopher John (Lea) Carroll; granddaughters, Jacqueline Debra, Harper Sara, and Skylar Carano Carroll; grandson, Thomas J. (Caitlyn) Patton III, and his father, Thomas J. Patton, Jr., M.D.; sister, Phyllis (Donald) Christensen; brother Barry (Pat) Carroll; sisters-in-law, Jean Carroll, and Joan Craugh Nixon, and several nieces, nephews, and especially, Zsa Zsa.
Roger was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Debra Carroll Patton, his twin brother, Rodney, brothers, Donald and Claude, his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Craugh and Joan Carroll, and brother-in-law, Thomas J. Nixon.
The family is most appreciative of the family, friends, and neighbors who supported them for months; the three Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance EMT's who took care of him on July 8. And, thank you to Baird Booth and his wife for the patience and kindness they extended to us.
A private family service preceded his burial in St. Michael's Cemetery in Penn Yan, NY. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully and graciously asks memorial donation be sent to the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance 205 North St. or the Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box, 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527
Arrangements were honored by the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY; to reach out to the family with condolences please visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com