PENN YAN - Roland F. Reid, 70, passed away at the V A Medical Center, Canandaigua on Thursday (April 18, 2019).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland F. Reid.
A calling hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday (April 23) at Weldon Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (April 24) at St Michael's Church.
Memorial donations may be made to either St. Michael's Church, 312 Liberty Street, Penn Yan, NY or the American Legion of Penn Yan, E. Main Street, Penn Yan 14527 also VA Medical Center, Canandaigua NY 14424.
Roland was born April 6, 1949 the son of the late Charles and Viola Barbare Reid. Roland served in the US Army was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a communicant of St Michael's Church and a member of the American Legion.
Roland is survived by his wife Mary, two sisters Viola Keough Reid and Jean Fisk; also his care givers and close friends Brad (Brenda) Smith.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019