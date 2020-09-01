WATERLOO - Ron Boulerice, 85, passed away unexpectedly at his home, early Saturday morning (August 29, 2020).



Friends and family are invited to call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 1) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.



Burial, with full military honors, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 2) in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.



Ron was born on January 9, 1935 in West Chazy, N.Y., the son of the late Earnest and Mary Ann (Garrow) Boulerice. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Ron worked many years for the Columbian Rope Company. He later worked in the maintenance department at Holy Family Church in Auburn until his retirement. He greatly enjoyed doing crafts and woodworking, especially wood etching. He was a skilled woodworker who enjoyed making elaborate birdhouses, furniture pieces, and hand-painted wood flowers.



Ron is survived by his loving partner, Connie Hagadorn; daughters Valerie Clarke and Tammy (Matt) Seager; sons Timothy and Daniel (Cindy) Boulerice; his sisters Betty Rivers, Sandra Noonan and Barbara Rawson; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his son, Ronald; as well as his brother Larry Boulerice.

