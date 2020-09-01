1/
Rolland J. "Ron" Boulerice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rolland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO - Ron Boulerice, 85, passed away unexpectedly at his home, early Saturday morning (August 29, 2020).

Friends and family are invited to call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 1) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial, with full military honors, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 2) in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.

Ron was born on January 9, 1935 in West Chazy, N.Y., the son of the late Earnest and Mary Ann (Garrow) Boulerice. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Ron worked many years for the Columbian Rope Company. He later worked in the maintenance department at Holy Family Church in Auburn until his retirement. He greatly enjoyed doing crafts and woodworking, especially wood etching. He was a skilled woodworker who enjoyed making elaborate birdhouses, furniture pieces, and hand-painted wood flowers.

Ron is survived by his loving partner, Connie Hagadorn; daughters Valerie Clarke and Tammy (Matt) Seager; sons Timothy and Daniel (Cindy) Boulerice; his sisters Betty Rivers, Sandra Noonan and Barbara Rawson; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his son, Ronald; as well as his brother Larry Boulerice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved