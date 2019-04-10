Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roma Lee Collins. View Sign

GENEVA- Roma Lee Collins, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday (April 5, 2019) with her family by her side.



Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday (April 13, 2019) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St., Geneva. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.



Contributions may be directed to Ontario-Yates Hospice c/o Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456; CCE Ontario NYS 4-H Horse Program, 480 North Main Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424; Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Roma was born on July 14, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Charles and Pearl (Sampson) Pancheff. Roma was proud of the accomplishments of her Bulgarian father, Charles, who became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1943. After sixty years of silence across the ocean, Roma was able to make contact with some of her father's living relatives in Bulgaria. Roma married her love, Floyd Collins, following his return from serving in the United States Marine Corps in WWII. Roma worked as a secretary at Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, and would ride to work with her father, who worked there as well in the soap factory. She also worked at United Dairy Farmers dipping up ice cream and she touted herself as being the best dipper with a faithful following. After her children were grown, Roma took a part-time job as a laundromat attendant in Geneva. She actually enjoyed doing laundry and was happy to help anyone with their washing concerns.



Roma was a co-leader with her husband, Floyd, of the Geneva Saddle and Bridle 4-H Club for 20 years. She was a member of New Hope Bible Church in Phelps, where she documented church activities using her camera. She belonged to the local TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) chapter and held several offices and won several awards. Roma took an interest in matters happening in the Town of Geneva and was a frequent attendee of town board meetings. She was instrumental in the push to bring city water to the North end of County Road 6. She was concerned about preserving agriculture in the community and participated on the town's agriculture committee.



Roma had many interests throughout her life, including horseback riding, swimming, bowling, target practice, soft shoe tap and belly dancing. (Many will fondly remember her demonstrations of using your hips to spell out your name.) She loved photography and was not often without her camera. Above all else, Roma loved kids and animals, especially horses and dogs. She was known to take in stray animals and she became a mother figure to many. She encouraged people throughout her life. There are adults who still refer to her as "Mom Collins". Roma loved her family very much and always wished and prayed for them to have a beautiful life. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her children Chuck (Lisa Scalise) Collins of Geneva, Barbara (Daren) DeHaven of Geneva, Cherie (Ken) Reid of Geneva and Dan (Eileen) Collins of Interlaken; grandchildren Michael (Anna) Holliday, Jennifer (Curt) Stuempfle, Charles and Michelle Collins, Phyllis (Steve Faust) Collins, Tracey DeHaven, Kyle and Shane Collins; four great-grandchildren Jayde and Emilee Hinds, Mikenna and Collin Holliday; nieces and nephews.



Roma was predeceased by her husband, Floyd Collins; daughter, Cindy Holliday; granddaughter, Kaili Collins; siblings Fern McNeill, Lora Feldcamp, Jeannette Kattelman, and DelRose Lewis.



