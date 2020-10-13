1/1
Ronald A. Ledgerwood
PENN YAN - Ronald A. Ledgerwood, 83, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away Friday (October 9, 2020) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.

Honoring Ron's wishes there are no prior calling hours or services. He will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in Dundee, N.Y. at the convenience of his family.

Ron was born in Bellona Station, N.Y. on April 2nd, 1937, the son of the late Walter and Mabel (Frederiksen) Ledgerwood. He owned and operated a farm in the Town of Benton, raising beef cattle, hogs and crops. Ron was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed blue grass music and festivals.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 44 years, Lorraine F. (Serefine) Ledgerwood; sons Kevin and Douglas Ledgerwood; stepdaughter, Cheryl (David) Wood; stepson, Richard Karlnoski; several grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may share memories of Ron at townsendwoodzinger.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
