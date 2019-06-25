Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 Williams Street Lyons , NY 14489 (315)-946-4230 Celebration of Life 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM Lyons VFW 202 Geneva St Lyons , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LYONS–Ronald "Ronnie B" Burgess Jr., died Friday (June 21). Remember Ron as Ron, whether he was dad, papa, or just good ole Ron. If you knew him, then you know all experiences weren't top notch. But wounds were usually mended. Majority of people are filled with positive memories, and that's what must live on.



There will be no prior calling hours.



Come celebrate as we host a smiles only party giving the night to Ron. Join us for "Ronnie B's Last Laugh" from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 27) at Lyons VFW, 202 Geneva St, Lyons.



In honor of Ron we are seeking donations to go toward the Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. of Wayne County, 165 E Union St #408, Newark NY 14513 to give our troubled youth a fighting chance. This is what Ron would want, so please help support this cause.



Ron was born to the parents of Lynne Parsons and Ronald Burgess Sr. He was the third in line of seven. For 20 plus years Ron had a business serving the community as the local plumber. He had few customers, because he considered most friends. A well known public servant with the backing of most. He was liked by many, but loved by more.



Ron was the husband of Tracy and the father of three; daughter, Cassandra; son-in-law Matt; and grandchildren Trystin, Madsion, and Skylar; son, Brandon; granddaughters Julia and Scarlett; daughter, Meghan; and son-in-law, Derrick; granddaughters Ella and Emma. If we named everyone, we could take over this newspaper. Just know he loved all, and there is nothing that could ever stand in the way of a helping hand.



As many of you know, Ron was no golden egg. He went through more than any kid should ever have to endure, but he made it out.



