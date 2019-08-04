Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Varick, NY
Ronald C. Bisch


1935 - 2019
Ronald C. Bisch Obituary
WATERLOO – Ronald C. Bisch, 84, 78 Stark St., died Friday (August 2, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, NY.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 9) at Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Varick, N.Y. Military rites will be during the memorial service by members of US Navy, Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, VFW and Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Ron was born July 12, 1935, in Waterloo, NY, the son of Clayton W. and Minnie M. Thompson Bisch. Ron was a graduate of Waterloo High School and during his teenage years he worked at Brainerd's Restaurant in Waterloo. Ron served proudly in the US Navy from 1954 – 1962. He was a plank owner of the aircraft carrier USS Ranger CVA 61. He was employed as a corrugator operator at the International Paper Co. for 37 years. He was active in Waterloo Memorial Post 6433,VFW, Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion and KWVA Chapter 1. Many in the Finger Lakes area saw Ron enjoy riding his motorcycle. He owned and rode many motorcycles since the age of 16. He also enjoyed camping and traveling this beautiful country with his wife and soul-mate, Jan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Elaine Nielsen Bisch, whom he married Oct. 6, 1956; many dear friends; and his beloved pets, Useless and Abby.

Ron was predeceased by an infant son, David William Bisch, who died Jan. 16,1961.

Condolences for the family may be sent towww.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
