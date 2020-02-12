Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 East Miller Street
Newark, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 East Miller Street
Newark, NY
Resources
1943 - 2020
Ronald F. Stafford Obituary
NEWARK – Ronald F. Stafford, 76, died Monday (February 10, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday (February 14) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a Funeral Service for Ron will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Spring in the Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.

He was born in Rochester on June 21, 1943, the son of the late Frederick and Vivian Mae Stafford. Ron graduated from Marion High School in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force serving four years during the Vietnan War. After the service, he spent a few years as a tool and die maker before having a twenty five year career as a private corporate plane pilot in Tulsa, Okla. Returning to the Newark area, he worked at Ultra Life retiring in 2008 at age 65.

Ronald is survived by a brother, David (Noreen) of Macedon; two sisters Susan (David) George of Newark, Diane Stafford of Palmyra; nieces and nephews.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
