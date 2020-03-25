Home

Ronald J. Bremer

Ronald J. Bremer Obituary
PHELPS – Ronald Bremer, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by family March 21, 2020 at Highland Hospital.

The family wishes to hold a celebration of Ron's life at a later date.

Ron retired with 47 years of service between the Village and Town of Phelps. In his free time Ron enjoyed his love of horses, outdoor activities and his dog, Tucker.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryll (Yahn); son, Daniel J. Bremer (Melissa Tillman); daughter, Becky Bliss; three grandsons Mitch and Evan Bliss, Noah Bremer; and extended family.

To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
