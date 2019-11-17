|
Ronald J. Schubert, of Elgin, Ill., passed away peacefully Monday (November 4, 2019) at the age of 87.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 23) at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY, 14456.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice at 1325 Remington Rd., Suite L, Schaumburg, IL 60173.
Ronald was the beloved husband of 64 years to Bette J. Schubert, nee Strahota. Loving father of Cyndee (Kevin) Fralick and the late Ronald (Sarah) Schubert. Proud grandfather of Joseph (Allison), Jeffrey (Laura) and Matthew (Amanda). Great-grandfather of Isla. Dear brother of the late Henry (the late Ethel). Fond uncle of many.
Arrangements by DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W Washington St., West Chicago, IL, (630) 293-5200.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019