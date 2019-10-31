|
|
HORSEHEADS - Ronald L. Austin passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at the age of 81.
The family will welcome relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday (November 1) at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY His Funeral Service will follow at the conclusion of hours. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to remember Ron please consider memorial contributions to Arctic League, PO Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902.
Ron was born on July 9, 1938, son of the late Leslie and Sophia Gursky Austin. Ron served his country honorably with the US Army at Ft. Benning with the honor guard. He also served as a councilman with Town of Catlin and was a member of the Big Flats Legion. He was a dedicated employee of Westinghouse, Cutler-Hammer and Eaton Corp. for over 49 years. He loved spending his summers at Cayuga Lake, with occasional trips to the casino.
He is survived by sons Ronald (Kelli) Austin Jr. and Brent Austin; grandchildren Ashley (Bryan Wilkinson) and Leslie (Josh Bellows); great-grandchildren Mia, Jordan, Zayne, Zoey, Colsyn, and Brinley and several extended family members.
Ron is predeceased by his wife Judy of 54 years, in April.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Ron's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019