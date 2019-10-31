Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Austin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Austin Obituary
HORSEHEADS - Ronald L. Austin passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at the age of 81.

The family will welcome relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday (November 1) at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY His Funeral Service will follow at the conclusion of hours. He will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to remember Ron please consider memorial contributions to Arctic League, PO Box 113, Elmira, NY 14902.

Ron was born on July 9, 1938, son of the late Leslie and Sophia Gursky Austin. Ron served his country honorably with the US Army at Ft. Benning with the honor guard. He also served as a councilman with Town of Catlin and was a member of the Big Flats Legion. He was a dedicated employee of Westinghouse, Cutler-Hammer and Eaton Corp. for over 49 years. He loved spending his summers at Cayuga Lake, with occasional trips to the casino.

He is survived by sons Ronald (Kelli) Austin Jr. and Brent Austin; grandchildren Ashley (Bryan Wilkinson) and Leslie (Josh Bellows); great-grandchildren Mia, Jordan, Zayne, Zoey, Colsyn, and Brinley and several extended family members.

Ron is predeceased by his wife Judy of 54 years, in April.

Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Ron's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -