|
|
MONTOUR FALLS – Ronald L. Utter, 78, of Montour Falls, passed away on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at home.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday (May 8, 2020) at Bath National Cemetery.
He was born in Interlaken, N.Y. on February 1, 1942, the son of Grant and Grace (Keene) Utter. Ron served with the US Army during Vietnam. Ron was a photographer, drove truck for Suit-Kote, and worked at the Cleaning Factory laundry mat and dry cleaners in Montour Falls. He also helped restore the Montour House. Ron was a member of the Odessa American Legion, Montour Moose Lodge, and the Mechanics Club. He enjoyed drawing, movies, sports, politics and listening to the radio.
He is survived by his sisters Marian Gable (Dallis), Lila Edminster (Roy), and Debra Albro (Keith Bastion); and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Anna Louise Walker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home in Montour Falls.
To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottandzinger.com
"For those who have fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know"
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020