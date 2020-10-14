WATERLOO - Ronald M. Carragher, 73, of Waterloo passed away on Saturday (October 10, 2020) in Clifton Springs Hospital.
Ron was born on November 16, 1946 in Geneva the son of the late Maurice Joseph and Mary (Peterson) Carragher. He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War doing two tours in Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts. Ron retired after many years from Bloch & Guggenheimer in Seneca Castle as the Water Treatment Operator.
In his younger days Ron was an avid pool player. Throughout his adult life he enjoyed carpentry jobs around the home, walks at the lake and quiet time mowing the lawn. He looked forward to time with family especially if it involved cookouts with his favorite food (hotdogs). Ron was always there to help and could fix anything.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy; children Andrea Carragher-Nardozzi of Geneva, Lisa (Daniel) Leon of Waterloo, Jim Prattico, Jr. of Geneva, Tina Carragher of Clifton Springs; grandchildren Gabrielle, Joey, Drew, Aiden, Marliegh; great-granddaughter, Amelia; several nieces and nephews.
Ron was predeceased by his parents; brothers Micky, Daniel, Richard; sisters Mary Lynch, Gwen Schroeder; daughter, Luanne Carragher.
