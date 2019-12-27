|
PENN YAN – Ronne J. Doan, 69, of Penn Yan passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday (December 17).
Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services commencing immediately after, on Saturday (December 28) at the Second Milo Baptist Church in Penn Yan.
The burial service will be done at the family's convenience.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 State Route 14A, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Ronne was born March 2, 1950 in Montpelier, Vt., to parents Ernest and Norma (Ennis) Hubbard. Ronne attended Salem Academy in Salem, N.Y., where she was a good student athlete in high school. She played multiple sports in high school as well as college.
She married Elwin R. Doan in 1974, and had two sons, whom she was very involved with in Little League Baseball, Junior Football, Cub and Boy Scouts, as well as many other activities. Her hobbies included gardening, being with her pets, and most often helping or talking with people.
She is survived by her sons Jonathan (Kris Albright) Doan of Almond, N.Y., Jason (Erin) Doan of Altay; step-son, James (Cheryl) Doan of Buffalo; step-daughter, Eileen (Doan) Goad of Syracuse; grandchildren Stephen Walrath, Kevin (Christina) Doan, Christie (Jonathan) Huber, Matthew Goad, Myah Dombroski, Meredith Doan and Charleigh Doan.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother; and husband.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019