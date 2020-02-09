|
|
LYONS – Rosa Lee Keyton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, (February 2, 2020) at age 83.
Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (February 10) at the Maranatha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd, Lyons, N.Y. Rosa Lee's funeral will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
In memory of Rosa Lee, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Maranatha Baptist Church, Missions Program, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.
Rosa Lee was born the daughter of the late Harry and Lucy Mae (Harris) Graves on Sunday, September 27, 1936, in Charlottesville, Va. Rosa Lee was a loving and devoted mother and wife who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed tending her garden; her favorite flowers were sunflowers and yellow roses. Rosa Lee had a "green thumb" and loved her flowers, quilting, sewing, birds, and cooking.
Rosa Lee will be forever remembered and loved by her husband of 65 years, Howard of Lyons, N.Y.; children Steven (Annabelle) of Mechanicsville, Va., Douglas (Lorri) of
Clyde, N.Y., Evelyn (Steven) Quance of Macedon, N.Y. and Karen Clingerman of Lyons, N.Y.; grandchildren Sienna Bales, Nicole and Chelsea Keyton of Va., Stephanie (Michael) Willard of Rocky Mount, N.C., Shane Quance of Palmyra, N.Y., Seth (Kimberly) Quance of Pensacola, Fla., Brittney (Cory Carr) of Newark, N.Y., Michael Clingerman of Lyons, N.Y., Kasandra (Matthew) Greene of Evans, Ga. and Joshua Keyton of Clyde, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Brookelyn, Evelyn and Michael WIllard of N.C. and Lillian Ivy Carr of Newark, N.Y.; brothers Wayne (Betty) Graves of Germantown, Tenn., Woodrow Graves of Charlottesville, Va., and Ronnie Graves of Charlottesville, Va.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020