WATERLOO – Rosalie E. Ridley, 91, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (August 19, 2020) in Steuben Center, Bath, N.Y.
In keeping with Rosalie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in Oaklawn Cemetery, Phelps, N.Y.
Rosalie was born March 25, 1929, in Ithaca, N.Y., the daughter of Francis L. and Elizabeth H. Sepos Reidy. She was a 1947 graduate of Waterloo High School. Rosalie was employed with various businesses in Waterloo, for many years. She was a former member of Warner VanRiper Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary in Waterloo, and a current member of Seeley B. Parish Post 457, American Legion Auxiliary in Phelps. Rosalie was also a member of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. Auxiliary in Waterloo.
She is survived by her son, William C. Ridley of Phelps, N.Y.; one granddaughter; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rosalie was predeceased by her husband, William C. "Curt" Ridley; sons Steven F. Ridley and Roger A. Ridley; daughters Helen M. DeLong and Susan E. Erwin; brothers Michael Reidy and Frederick Reidy; and a loving friend and companion, Herbert Bowman.
