SENECA FALLS–Rose Ann Pucino, 79, of Stanton Meadows, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, on Saturday (July 20) at her residence.



Family and friends call from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday (July 26) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.



If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Rose Ann was born in Seneca Falls on September 19, 1939 the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Carnevale DeSarro. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was retired from Gould's Pumps of Seneca Falls. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had been employed, at one time, at Seneca Falls Hospital. She, also, had worked at the former Ward's Candy Store, and the former Lincoln Bank of Seneca Falls. Rose Ann was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. She enjoyed her times out playing bingo, bocce and bowling. Most of all, Rose Ann loved her Sunday dinners with her family, especially when she had that special time with her grandson, Logan.



She is survived by her son, Brian (Jennifer Brooks) Pucino of Auburn, N.Y.; her grandson, Logan Pucino; two sisters Joyce Socci of Snellville, Georgia and Ginny (Mark) Piscitelli of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; her brother, Joseph DeSarro of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; along with several nieces; and nephews



In addition to her parents, Rose Ann was predeceased by one son, Patrick Pucino; and one brother, Thomas DeSarro.



Arrangements are under the direction of: Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Rose Ann at: doranfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019