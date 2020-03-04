Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
View Map

Rose E. (Tremfer) Berrios


1929 - 2020
Rose E. (Tremfer) Berrios Obituary
NEWARK – Rose E. Berrios, 90, entered eternal rest on Monday (March 2, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home with her family by her side.

Family will greet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (March 7) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.

In memory of Rose, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

Rose was born the daughter of the late Angelo and Ida (Harrington) Tremfer on Sunday (June 30, 1929) in Sodus Point, N.Y. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1947. She worked for C.H. Stuart and retired from Sarah Coventry where she was a Secretary. Rose was a great baseball fan, and loved the New York Yankees. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Above all, her family was everything to her and she loved to attend her grandchildren's baseball games.

Rose will be remembered by her daughters Angie (Mike) Farruggia and Betsy (Keith) Ross; son, John Berrios; grandchildren Blythe (Sean) Brown, Nikki (Keith) Rolenaitis, Ian Ross, Landon Berrios and Preston Berrios; great-grandchild, Easton Brown; sister, Ida Norsen; several nieces and nephews.

Rose was predeceased by husband, Juan E. Berrios in May 2019.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
