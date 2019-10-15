|
|
GENEVA – Rose Settanni, age 83, of Geneva went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday (October 12, 2019) at The Homestead in Penn Yan.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. The Rev. W. James Gerling will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Rose was born on September 18, 1936 in Luzerne, Penn. the daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine June Bonavia. She graduated from Geneva High School and Auburn International Beauty School. Rose was a hairdresser for many years in Geneva.
The most important part of her life, was being a loving mother, grandmother and recently a great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Josie (Thomas) Guard of Geneva, Marylee (Allan) Roloson of Geneva and Michelle Sheehan of Geneva; grandchildren Louis (Kirra) Guard, Michael (Meghan Warager) Guard, Phillip Guard, Kyle Roloson, Kevin Roloson and Sara VanDeMortel; great-grandson, Louis Henry ""Hank"" Guard III; sister, Ruth Bonavia of Geneva; close family friend, Hal Smith of Lyons whom she loved like a son. Rose also leaves behind many special loving friends at The Homestead.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale ""Pat"" Settanni; sister, Mary Edwards; and brothers Anthony Bonavia and Phillip Bonavia.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019