PENN YAN - Roseann N. Zimmerman, age 4 months 2 days, infant daughter of Delton H. and Mary Ann N. Newswanger Zimmerman, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away at home in the arms of her loving family on Thursday April 18, 2019, from congenital heart disease.



Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Easter Sunday (April 21) at the family home 972 Pre-Emption Rd. Penn Yan, NY. Her funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday (April 22) at the Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church, 900 Platman Rd., Penn Yan with Bishop Samuel Hoover officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church Cemetery, Penn Yan.



Roseann was born December 16, 2018 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. She is loved and will be forever remembered by her parents Delton and Mary Ann Zimmerman; and brother, Kevin N. Zimmerman at home; maternal grandparents Eugene S. and Lucinda S. Newswanger of Dundee; paternal grandparents Harold W. and Sarah Z. Zimmerman of Penn Yan; and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.



Roseann was preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne on May 14, 2015.



Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee.