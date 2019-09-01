Home

Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home
19 N Main St
Manchester, NY 14504
(585) 289-4014
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Clifton Springs, NY
View Map
Roseanna Ruth Seaborn


1948 - 2019
Roseanna Ruth Seaborn Obituary
PHELPS–Roseanna Ruth Seaborn, 71, formerly of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at Demay Living Center.

Family will greet friends Wednesday (Sept 4) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 North Main Street, Manchester, N.Y. Roseanna's graveside service will be Thursday (Sept. 5) at 11 a.m. in St. Agnes Cemetery, County Road 13, Clifton Springs, New York.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , 435 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

Roseanna was born the daughter of the late Robert Henry Sr. and Frances Seaborn on Friday (June 4, 1948) in Canandaigua, N.Y. She spent most of her life in the Manchester/Shortsville area. She enjoyed traveling and her church activities. Roseanna was very spiritual and had a vibrant love of life.

Roseanna will be remembered by her children Thomas (Darleen) VanDeMortel II, Catherine (James) Snow, Russell (Ronnie Jo) VanDeMortel Sr.; seven grandchildren Erik (Sara) VanDeMortel, Tanner VanDeMortel, Logan Snow, Elizabeth Snow, Russell VanDeMortel II, Cameron VanDeMortel and McKenzie VanDeMortel; brother, Lloyd (Joan) Seaborn; and several nieces and nephews.

Roseanna was predeceased by brothers Robert Henry, II and Geoffrey Seaborn; and nephew, Greg Seaborn.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.halstedpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
