Poway Bernardo Mortuary - FD- 1195
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
Rosemary Updike

Rosemary Updike Obituary
POWAY, Calif/GENEVA–Rosemary Updike, 86, peacefully passed away on July 6, 2019 in Poway, California surrounded by her loving family.

There were no visitation hours. Her grandsons served as pallbearers.

A mass was held at 10 a.m. on Friday (July 12) at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Poway Calif. Burial followed in Dearborn Memorial Park, Poway, Calif.

Rosemary was born in Geneva, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Armand and Mary Felicetti of Geneva. Rosemary attended St. Francis de Sales Grammar and High School. She attended Canisus College while earning her RN degree from St. Jerome's School of Nursing in Batavia, N.Y.

She worked in labor and delivery at Geneva General Hospital. Rosemary married Bernard Updike on June 18, 1955. After her marriage, she worked at Syracuse Memorial in the premature nursery. She retired from nursing while working at Redwood Terrace retirement community in Escondido, Calif.

Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her than her family. She could frequently be seen in the stands at all her grandsons' sporting events. Rosemary loved to go on RV family outings to the ocean and the mountains.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bernard Updike, the son of the late Floyd and Mary Updike of Geneva; her daughters Mary Kathryn Thimes of San Diego, Barbara (Mike) Farkas of Escondido, Calif.; and a son, Bernard (Jeanine) Updike Jr. of Fallbrook, Calif. She has five grandsons Ryan Thimes, Andy Thimes and Eric Thimes and Mathew Farkas all of San Diego, Calif. and Joshua(Morgan) Farkas of Cincinnati, OH and one great grandson Jack Farkas, also of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rosemary has one sister, Connie (Edward) Colleran of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces; and nephews.

Arrangements by Poway Bernardo Mortuary.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
