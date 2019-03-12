Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy E. Mortensen. View Sign

October 31, 1933 - March 5, 2019



PENN YAN - Roy Mortensen was born October 31, 1933 in the Town of Milo to Oscar and Agnes Mortensen.



As per his request, there will be no calling hours. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (March 23) at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 332 Main St, Penn Yan with a gathering for family and friends at the church. There will be at private burial at the Dundee Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Emmanuel Baptist Academy, 332 Main St, Penn Yan or Care Net Pregnancy Center of Penn Yan, 100 East Main St, Suite 2, Penn Yan.



He lived in Yates County until 1956 when he joined the United States



Survived by two sons Lance Mortensen of Phelps and Kevin Mortensen of Penn Yan.



