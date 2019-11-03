|
|
WATERLOO – Roy O. Meyers, Jr., 79, passed away early Thursday morning (October 31, 2019) at Light Hill Hospice House in Canandaigua with his family by his side.
Friends and family are invited a funeral service at 12 noon on Thursday (November 7) at Saint Mary's Church, 25 Center Street; followed by a reception for family and friends at the Magee Fire Hall on Route 318 in Tyre. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery Geneva.
Roy's family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Light Hill, 5160 Parrish Street Ext., Canandaigua NY 14424.
Roy was born on August 1, 1940 in Waterloo the son of the late Roy O. and Vincenzia B. (Messana) Meyers. He was a 1959 graduate of Waterloo High School. Roy was a self-employed General Contractor (Meyers Construction) for 55 Years. Roy was also Highway Superintendent and Supervisor for the Town of Junius.
Roy was his happiest helping other people, digging in and moving dirt. When not working you would find him out in his shop restoring old tractors or trucks or watching NASCAR. He was a member of the Elks, LICA, the NY Farm Bureau and NFIB.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine L. (Iredale) Meyers, whom he married on July 6, 1963; his daughters Patricia L. (Charles) Doverspike and Michele M. (Kenneth) Melton; daughter-in-law, Kelly Meyers; his grandchildren Hannah M. (Matthew) Guererri, Taylor R. Meyers, Samantha L. Ennis, Cole T. and Mackenzie M. Melton; great -grandchildren Jonah and Tatum Campfield; his sisters Edith Wyatt and Dorothy Hughes; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his son, Roy O. Meyers III; sisters Beatrice Noble and Florence Dyer; brothers-in-law Gail Noble, Joseph Wyatt, James Hughes and William Dyer.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019