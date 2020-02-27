|
|
GENEVA – Roy S. Combs of Geneva, New York, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at the age of 80, with his wife, Joanne (Gizzi) by his side.
A private service will be scheduled in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Roy was born on December 16, 1939 and was the son of the late Virgil and Violet (Webb) Combs. Roy and Joanne were married on April 29, 1961. Roy was a retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) with over 20 years of military service and ten years as a civilian employee at the Seneca Army Depot. He was an avid golfer, bowler and gardener best known for his prized garlic.
Along with his wife, of 58 years, he is survived by two sons Mark E. Combs of Louisville, Kentucky and Richard and his wife, Michelle of New Paltz, New York; and his sister, Diane Newbrough of Newton Falls, Ohio. Roy also leaves behind six grandchildren who were near and dear to his heart Curtis, Daniel, Alexis, Julia, Claire and Connor.
He was loved by all and will be missed every day.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020