Phelps - Ruby Darlene Almekinder Leavitt, age 61 of Phelps, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday (June 2, 2020).



In keeping with her wishes there will be no services at this time.



Friends may contribute to the Ontario County Humane Society in Ruby's memory.



Ruby was born December 10, 1958 in Sodus, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle Almekinder. She owned and operated her own Landscape business. Ruby was a member of the Lyons Rod and Gun Club. She loved her dog, Mindy and cat, Uma. Ruby enjoyed running and aerobics, painting, photography, gardening and horses. Most important to Ruby was her family.



Ruby was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.



Ruby will be sadly missed by her husband, Bernard; child, Clay (Caroline) Young; stepson, Harrison Leavitt; siblings James Almekinder, Donald (Karen) Almekinder, Robert Almekinder, Howard (Debbie) Almekinder, Jean Johnson, JoAnne McDonald, and Connie (Kenneth) Young; Clay's father, Neil, and the rest of the Young family; sister in law, Renee Gigliotti; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Ruby is predeceased by her parents Edward and Myrtle Almekinder; stepson, Jordan Leavitt; sister in law, Linda Almekinder; and brother in law, Ronald Johnson.



Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

