|
|
GENEVA – Sgt. Rudolph "Rudy" J. Polce, age 87, of Geneva passed away, peacefully, on Sunday (January 12, 2020) at his home, with his caregivers and family by his side.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (January 18) at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church.
Rudolph was born on September 4, 1932 in Geneva the son of the late John and Josephine DelPapa Polce. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marines Corps for three years, working in intelligence during the Korean War. Rudy later went on to study at the University of Buffalo followed by Dramatics school in Hollywood. Ultimately having a successful career as a Hollywood Grip Man for MGM, Paramount, and 20th Century Fox. He worked on several films and series, most famously, "El Dorado." Commuting between Hollywood and Geneva for several years, he established great friendships with legends of his time, such as John "The Duke" Wayne, Dean Martin and Lee Green. While in Geneva, he cared for his sick mother, Josephine and worked for Bero Construction until becoming ill himself.
Rudy took great pride in his Italian heritage, career, serving his country, his devotion to Catholicism, Big Game Hunting, adventurous rides and satisfying his sweet tooth.
His final years were spent in his childhood home with care provided by his dedicated "Angels".
He is survived by his sisters Ernestine Ashton of Md. and Matilda Lazio of Fla.; nephew, Anthony (Nancy) Polce, Jr. of Geneva; nieces Mary Polce of Charlottesville, Va. and Peggy (Joe) Sharp of Geneva; numerous other nieces and nephews, spread throughout the country and Venezuela; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
Rudolph was predeceased by his parents; brothers John Polce, Ponce Polce and Anthony Polce; nephew, Andrew Polce; and niece, Kathleen Polce.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020