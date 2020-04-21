|
|
OVID - Russel M. McComb, age 80, lifetime resident of Ovid, passed away at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Center in Ithaca on April 13, 2020.
A funeral service and burial at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be announced by Covert Funeral Home of Ovid at a future date.
Kindly consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Born on October 9, 1939, a son of the late Edwin and Abbie McComb, he graduated from Interlaken High School in 1958 Eight days later, he fulfilled his childhood dream of joining the United States Marine Corps where he served as an M.P. in Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Twenty years later, he joined the Army reserves, retiring as Sergeant. He joined NY state service as a mental health therapy aide, first at Sampson State Hospital, then at Willard Psychiatric Center where he worked for fifteen years. In 1983 he transferred to OMRDD, and retired as the assistant director for several group homes. Russel was also a graduate of the former Canandaigua Community College where he earned two associates degrees, one in liberal arts and one in mental hygiene technology. Being a people person, Russel was an active member of several local groups, Ovid American Legion Post #463, Ovid-Willard Lions Club, and the Elks Club of Seneca Falls where he served as the Exalted Ruler. He even found time to fulfill another goal of becoming a reverend through the internet.
In 1965 he married the former Marian Harris. Together, they had three children. Carol of Canandaigua, Douglas (Lolita) of Trumanburg and Kelly (Derek) of Bloomfield. He also leaves behind another daughter, Lisa of Geneseo; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; his sisters Rebecca (Roy) Sundquist-Lux of Wilseyville and Mary Ellen Houghtalen of Interlaken; and a sister-in-law, Florence McComb of Ovid.
Russel's loving wife of 35 years, Julie, stayed at his side at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Center, where she is also a resident.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy; and by brothers Gerald and Richard; and a sister, Betty.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020