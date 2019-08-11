|
NORTH ROSE–Russell Drew Bailey, Jr., passed away at his home in North Rose on Thursday (August 8, 2019) at the age of 94.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (August 13) followed by a service at 6 p.m. at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose.
In lieu of flowers, and if friends wish to, they may send a donation to the Rose Free Library, Rose Historical Society, North Rose United Methodist Church, or another .
He was born on May 28, 1925 to Russell D. Bailey, Sr., and May B. (Foote) Bailey of Ballston Spa, N.Y.
Russell was a World War II veteran. After the war, he completed his studies and moved to North Rose to teach social studies in 1949. He later began guidance counseling until his retirement in 1981.
Russell is survived by nephew, Alan (Sandra) Sherwood; niece, Jill (David) Martz; great-niece and nephews Alexander Sherwood, Gretchen Sherwood, Curtis Martz; and great-great-nephew, Kellen Leyh-Martz.
He is predeceased by his father, Russell D. Bailey, Sr.; his mother, May B. Bailey; and sister, Claire Sherwood.
He leaves us this epitaph in his words: "School's out, teacher gone home."
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019