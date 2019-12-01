Home

R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
Russell Knorr Sr. Obituary
PALMYRA – Russell Knorr Sr.

Russell Knorr Sr. passed away on Monday (November 25, 2019).

In keeping with his wishes there will be no prior calling hours.

A Memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Friday (December 6) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.

Russell was born April 9, 1948 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. the son of the late Daniel Sr. and Martha Knorr.

Russell is survived by his wife, Betty Warner Knorr; children Karen, Tina (Danny), Russell Jr., Kathy (Tom), Dawn (Chris), David (Alissa), Melissa (Chad), Lisa (Randy), Marty and Ronnie; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers John (Robin), Fred (Evelyn) and Ed; nieces and nephews.

Russell is predeceased by his parents; and brother, Daniel Jr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
