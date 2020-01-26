Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell William Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell William Graham Obituary
MACEDON/GENEVA – Russell William Graham, 52 of Macedon, N.Y. passed away Thursday (January 16, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Thursday (January 30) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva.

Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Lakeview Health Services, Inc. www.lakeviewmhs.org or to the Center for Disability Rights, Inc. 34 Castle Street Geneva, NY 14456 www.cdrnys.org

Russell was born January 11, 1968 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of the late Rumsey and Joyce Graham. He worked many years as a coordinator for Bowling Congress Photos, Inc.

He is survived by his sister, Michele (John) Vair of Newark, N.Y.; nieces Hayley Vair of Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Hannah Vair of New York, N.Y.; aunt Louise Damick of Geneva, N.Y.; and cousins Bill Damick and Karen Raddicker of Geneva, N.Y.

Russell was predeceased by his mother and father Joyce E. Graham and Rumsey Wilkey Graham.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -