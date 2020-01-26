|
|
MACEDON/GENEVA – Russell William Graham, 52 of Macedon, N.Y. passed away Thursday (January 16, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Thursday (January 30) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva.
Burial will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Lakeview Health Services, Inc. www.lakeviewmhs.org or to the Center for Disability Rights, Inc. 34 Castle Street Geneva, NY 14456 www.cdrnys.org
Russell was born January 11, 1968 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of the late Rumsey and Joyce Graham. He worked many years as a coordinator for Bowling Congress Photos, Inc.
He is survived by his sister, Michele (John) Vair of Newark, N.Y.; nieces Hayley Vair of Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Hannah Vair of New York, N.Y.; aunt Louise Damick of Geneva, N.Y.; and cousins Bill Damick and Karen Raddicker of Geneva, N.Y.
Russell was predeceased by his mother and father Joyce E. Graham and Rumsey Wilkey Graham.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020