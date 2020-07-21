1/1
Ruth A. Page
1944 - 2020
GENEVA – Ruth A. Page, age 75 of Geneva, passed away at home on Friday (July 17, 2020).

Friends and family may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (July 22) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 23) at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Ruth was born on December 23, 1944 in Erie, Pa. the daughter of the late Howard and Alice Maude (Arsenault) Page.

Ruth graduated from St. Benedicts Academy in 1962 and Mercyhurst College with a BS in Home Economics and secondary education in 1966. She continued her education and received a master's degree in Home Economics at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz. as well as a master's degree in Spirituality from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash.

Ruth made good use of her education, first teaching in Greece City Schools and then after finishing her master's degree in the Rochester School District as well as working with the under privileged, teaching them home making skills.

She employed her Masters in Spirituality by serving in ministry as a pastoral associate at St. Columba/St. Patrick in Caledonia, Livingston County, then at St. Joseph's in Livonia and finally at St. Stephen's in Geneva.

She is survived by her brother, Richard; and his wife, Vicki; and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews from coast to coast.

Ruth was preceded in death by both her father and mother; as well as six of her eight siblings Priscilla Margret, Helen Louise, William, David, Judith, and her twin who died in the womb.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;

www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 22, 2020
Ruth was a true saint and devoted servant of God. May her soul rest in peace forever.
Ed Prindle
Friend
July 21, 2020
Bernadette Poole
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ruth was full of life and love. Rest Peacefully Ruth.
Bernadette Poole
Friend
July 20, 2020
Wishing you the great jubilation of the peace and light of Jesus.
Nancy and Joe Palmisano
