Ruth, age 89, died peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Mainesburg, Pa., surrounded by her loving family.
At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 18), family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads NY, 14845 for Ruth's memorial service to be held there. Please be advised that New York Health Guidelines are limiting attendance inside the funeral home at one time; masks are required for entry. We thank you for understanding and respecting the family as we gather.
She was born on October 17, 1921 in Elmira, N.Y., to the late Harry and Ruth Green, the oldest of their four children. She married the love of her life, Leonard Grippin, and had four children with him. She was a hard-working farmer's wife, devoted to her family, and always put others before herself. She was a confidant, a secret keeper, an enthusiastic storyteller, a caretaker of anyone who came to her door. She was "Aunt Pete" to all of her nieces and nephews, and "Grandma" to everyone else, related or not. She embraced everyone with a "sit down, let me make you something to eat" while their hand was reaching into the ever-present cookie jar that always had delicious homemade cookies. She never missed a chance to tell a good story about driving too fast or a new tractor that won't stop when you yell "Whoa". She smiled a lot, hugged tightly, and sent you on your way with leftovers and an "I love you". She worked outside her home at a time when women didn't normally do that, and she retired with great pride from Westinghouse after 30 years. Even after retiring she couldn't slow down. She learned to reupholster furniture, crafted beautiful dolls, picked up other part time jobs, and fully supported and participated in her husband's passion, the Chemung County Coon Hunters Club.
Ruth was the best of everything the world had to offer and an inspiration for her entire family. She will be forever missed and eternally loved.
Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Avis (Andy) Lipson of Churchville, N.Y; son, Larry Grippin of Penn Yan, N.Y.; sister, Mary Lamie of Erin, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Mary Green of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren Jamie Grippin of Pittsburgh, Pa., Judy (Michael) Aukamp of Herndon, Va., Jill (Brad Ronkko) of Mexico, N.Y., Julie (Rick) Kline of Mainesburg, Pa., Michael (Belinda) Montgomery of North Richland Hills, Texas, Mark Montgomery of Arlington, Texas, Kurt (Carrie) Belawske of Sturgis, S.D. , Peter (Katie) Belawske of Marietta, Ga., Tyler (Amy) Belawske of Oswego, N.Y., Ryan Grippin of Elmira, N.Y., Brittany Grippin of Elmira, N.Y.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leonard Grippin; daughter, Lois Montgomery; son, Jack Grippin; brother, Harry (Marcia) Green; brother, Frank Green; granddaughter, Lynn Ann Lusby; and grandson, Jeremy Bogart.
Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com