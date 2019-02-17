Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. Martin. View Sign





Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (February 19) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls followed by a funeral service at the funeral home with Pastor Floyd Marsh, Pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y. at the convenience of the family in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington Living Center, Activities Program, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Ruth was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on June 13, 1926 the daughter of the late Harold & Alice Deal Saunders. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was retired from the former Guaranteed Parts of Seneca Falls. She also had worked in the Visitor's Center for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce at one time. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls along with the Ladies Circle of her church. She, also, had attended the Harvest Field Baptist Church, Fayette, N.Y.



She is survived by one daughter, Shirley (Stephen) Parks, Rochester, N.Y.; two sons Daniel (Diane Martin) Martin, Auburn, N.Y. and Seneca Falls, N.Y., Ronald (Rowie Scaglione) Martin, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; four grandchildren David (Kate) & Joseph (Jessica) Parks, Jeffrey & Keriann Martin; two great-grandchildren, Jacob & Vivian Parks; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Emile J. Martin who died January 18, 1995 and four brothers Sylvester, Willis, Gilbert, & Everette Saunders.



Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Ruth SENECA FALLS – Ruth E. Martin, 92, formerly of Johnston St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (February 13, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, NY.Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (February 19) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls followed by a funeral service at the funeral home with Pastor Floyd Marsh, Pastor of Harvest Field Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y. at the convenience of the family in the spring.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington Living Center, Activities Program, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165.Ruth was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on June 13, 1926 the daughter of the late Harold & Alice Deal Saunders. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and was retired from the former Guaranteed Parts of Seneca Falls. She also had worked in the Visitor's Center for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce at one time. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church, Seneca Falls along with the Ladies Circle of her church. She, also, had attended the Harvest Field Baptist Church, Fayette, N.Y.She is survived by one daughter, Shirley (Stephen) Parks, Rochester, N.Y.; two sons Daniel (Diane Martin) Martin, Auburn, N.Y. and Seneca Falls, N.Y., Ronald (Rowie Scaglione) Martin, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; four grandchildren David (Kate) & Joseph (Jessica) Parks, Jeffrey & Keriann Martin; two great-grandchildren, Jacob & Vivian Parks; several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Emile J. Martin who died January 18, 1995 and four brothers Sylvester, Willis, Gilbert, & Everette Saunders.Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Ruth at:doranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Doran Funeral Home

4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

(315) 568-5700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close