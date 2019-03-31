Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (April 1) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. Her funeral service will be private for the family with Lay Minister Judy Duquette officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.



Ruth was born November 4, 1922 in the town of Starkey, N.Y., the daughter of the late Arthur Merle and Elizabeth Louise (Mast) Gilbert. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1941. On Feb. 2, 1945 in Dundee, N.Y. she married the late Robert Lyon Forman, who passed away on Dec. 3, 1984.



A lifelong area resident, She was employed by Dundee Central School, for many years as a Teacher Aid, Bus Driver, and Library Aid; she had also work in the Job Placement Division for the Office of the Ageing of Schuyler County. Mrs. Forman was a member of the Dundee United Methodist Church, a Past President of the Dundee Central School PTA, served on the Dundee Fair Committee, and the Village of Dundee 125th Anniversary Committee.



A loving mother and extra special grandmother, she loved any time spent with family, she also enjoyed reading, playing cards, and jigsaw puzzles.



She is loved and will be missed by her six children Linda A. (Randy) Wilcox of Corning, LaVerna (Raymond) Luciani of Candor, NY, Robert A. (Vicki Howell) Forman of Penn Yan, Deborah E. (Bruce Bolbat) Forman of Hellertown, PA, William A. Forman, and Peter A. Forman both of Dundee, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by two brothers Bob and LeRoy Gilbert.



Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.

