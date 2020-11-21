1/1
Ruth Goodman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS - Ruth Goodman, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

A private burial was held in Resthaven Cemetery, Phelps.

Ruth was born September 5, 1924 in Phelps, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Marie Canne. In her early years Ruth worked at Kodak until she married Charles Goodman. Ruth enjoyed gardening and traveling. She visited every state in the union. But most important to Ruth was taking care of her family whom she adored.

Ruth is survived by her children Rick (Sandy) Goodman, Gregg (Penny) Goodman, Deb Goodman and Donna Goodman; grandchildren Rachel (Nick) Lombardo, Charles (Jamie) Goodman, Joshua (Katie) Goodman and Jonathan (Kaitlin) Goodman; great-grandchildren Aaron Lombardo and Miles Goodman; sister, Millie Miller; daughter-in-law, Neva Goodman;as well as many nieces and nephews; and multiple granddogs and grandcats.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Charles Goodman; son, David Goodman; parents John and Marie Canne; sisters Marie Sinack, Marjorie Canne, Elsie Canne, and Dorothy Shepanski; brothers John Canne and Floyd Canne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved