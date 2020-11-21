PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS - Ruth Goodman, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).



A private burial was held in Resthaven Cemetery, Phelps.



Ruth was born September 5, 1924 in Phelps, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Marie Canne. In her early years Ruth worked at Kodak until she married Charles Goodman. Ruth enjoyed gardening and traveling. She visited every state in the union. But most important to Ruth was taking care of her family whom she adored.



Ruth is survived by her children Rick (Sandy) Goodman, Gregg (Penny) Goodman, Deb Goodman and Donna Goodman; grandchildren Rachel (Nick) Lombardo, Charles (Jamie) Goodman, Joshua (Katie) Goodman and Jonathan (Kaitlin) Goodman; great-grandchildren Aaron Lombardo and Miles Goodman; sister, Millie Miller; daughter-in-law, Neva Goodman;as well as many nieces and nephews; and multiple granddogs and grandcats.



Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Charles Goodman; son, David Goodman; parents John and Marie Canne; sisters Marie Sinack, Marjorie Canne, Elsie Canne, and Dorothy Shepanski; brothers John Canne and Floyd Canne.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

