BUFFALO - Ruth H. (nee Herrala) Sehl passed away August 17, 2020.No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning (August 22) in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence, 14031.Livestream the service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/b2mr3lisyko2ti3oavdi. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Sehl; loving mother of Martin J. Sehl, Jr., Susan (Richard) Begier and Elizabeth (Patrick) Bradshaw; devoted grandmother of Martin and Matthew Bradshaw; cherished daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Herrala; dear sister of Gladys Maconeghy, Royce Herrala and the late Charles Herrala, Elizabeth (Richard) Koski and Alfred (Judy) Herrala.