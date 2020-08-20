1/1
Ruth H. (Herrala) Sehl
BUFFALO - Ruth H. (nee Herrala) Sehl passed away August 17, 2020.

No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning (August 22) in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence, 14031.

Livestream the service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/b2mr3lisyko2ti3oavdi.

She was the beloved wife of the late Martin J. Sehl; loving mother of Martin J. Sehl, Jr., Susan (Richard) Begier and Elizabeth (Patrick) Bradshaw; devoted grandmother of Martin and Matthew Bradshaw; cherished daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Herrala; dear sister of Gladys Maconeghy, Royce Herrala and the late Charles Herrala, Elizabeth (Richard) Koski and Alfred (Judy) Herrala.

Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clarence Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
(716) 632-1174
