CLYDE - Ruth L. Shoemaker, 90, of John St., died August 31, 2020.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday (September 4) at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Service at 1:00 p.m., with a limit of 45 people in attendance.
Burial in Spring Lake Cemetery, masks & distancing to be observed.
Memorials to Eastern Wayne Ambulance, or the Clyde Fire Dept.
Ruth was born in Clifton Springs, July 27, 1930, daughter of Ross & Ida Mae Bennett Cornell. She worked at Parker Hannifin in Clyde for 23 years and Clifton Springs Hospital. Ruth was a member of the snowmobile club of Wayne county. Her hobbies were embroidery, needle cross stitch and playing skip-o'cards.
She is survived by her son, Thomas ( Sharon) Jr. of Clyde; grandson, Thomas III; sister, Harriett Morgan; brother, John Cornell; several nieces and nephews; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband, Thomas October 1998; sister, Catherine; brothers Henry & Robert .
visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com