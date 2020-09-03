1/
Ruth L. Shoemaker
1930 - 2020
CLYDE - Ruth L. Shoemaker, 90, of John St., died August 31, 2020.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday (September 4) at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Service at 1:00 p.m., with a limit of 45 people in attendance.

Burial in Spring Lake Cemetery, masks & distancing to be observed.

Memorials to Eastern Wayne Ambulance, or the Clyde Fire Dept.

Ruth was born in Clifton Springs, July 27, 1930, daughter of Ross & Ida Mae Bennett Cornell. She worked at Parker Hannifin in Clyde for 23 years and Clifton Springs Hospital. Ruth was a member of the snowmobile club of Wayne county. Her hobbies were embroidery, needle cross stitch and playing skip-o'cards.

She is survived by her son, Thomas ( Sharon) Jr. of Clyde; grandson, Thomas III; sister, Harriett Morgan; brother, John Cornell; several nieces and nephews; as well as three great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, Thomas October 1998; sister, Catherine; brothers Henry & Robert .

visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pusateri Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
