A memorial service will be held on Saturday (April 27, 2019) at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Westminster, 7702 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CA. The family will greet friends at the church following the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's research or support organization of your choice, or one of the following: Alzheimer's Research & Prevention Foundation -



Ruth was born on a farm in Aloquin, New York on March 3, 1928 and lived there with her family until her marriage to Roger Wiley in 1958. Her sense of humor brightened the lives of her family and many friends and she loved welcoming friends into her home.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Roger; sons Scott and John (Debbie), and several nieces and nephews David Moore, Diane (Dann), Kathleen (Mitchell), Joan (Schenk), Barbara (Cole), Michael Moore, Mary Ann Moore, Barbara (Frankland), and Lois (Barnes).



She was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Lucille (Evans) Moore, and by her siblings Howard, Helen (Messineo), John, Stuart, and Dick.



The Wiley family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff (especially Nicoleta, Maria, and Anna) at the Sweet Home Care home in Midway City, for their attentiveness and loving care.



